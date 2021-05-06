SAVE THE DATE!! Friday, May 7th, 2021, at 7:00 PM. Key Biscayne’s Village Green. The Key Biscayne Piano Festival presents A Musical Bouquet for Key Biscayne, a FREE picnic concert for Key Biscayne residents and friends, with an inaugural performance by the newly created, Miami Ocean Orchestra.
Join us for this magnificent event celebrating Spring, life, and the island’s resiliency. We are the first public event in the Key! Thank you for allowing us to help shepherd the island’s return to cultural programming.
Bring your blanket and snacks. For seniors’ transportation contact 305.361-2770
Pass the word to all your contacts!