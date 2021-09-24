The smartwatch is often overlooked in our connected world. This device does much more than tell time. It is synced to our smartphones, so we can see massages, answer calls, and track our health from our wrist.

The two premium smartwatches are the Apple Watch and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

Excellent health apps that can track exercises, calories burned, heart rate and time spent on workouts (among other things), are available on both devices. These type reminders can help us get better quality workouts, whether that’s a hard core run or a casual morning walk around the neighborhood.

Sleep applications on smartwatches have also improved significantly on the latest watches, tracking both the amount and quality of our sleep. The Galaxy can even tell if you snore.

The combination of the messaging-calling functionality and quality health app helps ensure these devices make our communications more effortless and our lives healthier.

Like with all tech, it is important to correctly set up the devices and learn how to use them. If you need help, or have questions regarding smart tech in general, contact me at (305) 523-9203 or leo@leoquintana.com.