Rarely has a mid-career municipal employee been celebrated with as much enthusiasm as Roxy Lohuis-Tejeda. Last week’s reception in the Lighthouse Room at the Community Center in honor of Roxy was a veritable love-fest.

Roxy is the Village’s Coordinator of Adult and Senior Services. Given the incredible job that Roxy and her dedicated team of volunteers have done over the past eighteen months, the outpouring of appreciation was understandable. During a dark period of fear and isolation, Roxy was a ray of sunshine.

Ed Stone, president of Active Seniors on the Key, kicked off the festivities with welcoming remarks, followed by Marilyn Myles, who read a touching poem she had written honoring Roxy. But perhaps the highlight of the ceremony was an energetic dance performance to the tune “Roxy,” from the musical Chicago, performed by five talented seniors wearing black top hats and bedecked with colorful boas. The audience laughed and clapped along enthusiastically.

When Roxy was hired in 2001, the Village offices were still housed in cramped space on the second floor of the Suntrust Bank building. “We didn’t have room for in-house programs. I spent the first few months getting to know the community and networking with social service providers in the area. Todd Hofferberth (Recreation Director for the Village) and Sam Kissenger (Village Manager at the time) were particularly helpful as I got my bearings,” recalls Roxy.

“We mainly offered trips and tours because, even in those early days, we had a bus. I got to know the founders of Keep Seniors on the Key—Father Bob Libby, Dick McGill, Roger Palmer M.D., and Bob Maggs. Father Libby knew from working with his congregation that older residents benefitted when friendly assistance was offered, even if it was just a weekly phone call.”

“In October 2004, we moved into the community center building. We finally had space to offer in-house programs like Lunch with an Author, movies, and more specialized events such as having a monthly visit from a Social Security officer to answer questions.”

The programs were humming along when COVID hit in March 2019. “At first I thought this will pass and in a couple of months we can get back to normal,” says Roxy. “Later, as the pandemic began to drag on, I had the realization that our seniors must be suffering and that we needed to take action.”

Initially, Roxy focused on outreach. She and others made phone call after phone call, checking in with people and asking how they were faring. “We comforted people by letting them know they were not alone,” she muses.

But Roxy recognized that more needed doing, so she reached out to the Key Biscayne Community Foundation for assistance. “The Foundation really hit the ground running and organized a small army of volunteers to help us. Some made phone calls or deliveries and others ‘adopted a senior’ and stayed in regular contact with them.”

Asked what her biggest success has been during the pandemic, she offered a surprising answer: Bingo. “It’s challenging to hold Bingo on Zoom, but our host Chris Biggers does a great job of making it fun,” Roxy says. The first game had eight participants and that felt like a big accomplishment. Today, the 4 p.m. Friday Bingo games regularly attract 40 people. Goody bags with snacks and a drink are delivered in advance to everyone who has pre-registered. “It’s like a Friday Happy Hour, which is a big deal to those who are shut-in.”

“The Bingo games are good for people in several ways. It’s an online social interaction, but it also requires concentration and mental engagement,” Roxy explains.

Ed Stone concluded his remarks at last week’s reception by telling Roxy, “It has been a real blessing to have you here. Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!” Everyone can agree with that.