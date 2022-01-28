We are proud and honored to call this unique island our home and we welcome all who come to enjoy it.

We are truly blessed to live in this incredible community. Nestled between Crandon Park to our north, and Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park to our south, Key Biscayners are able to enjoy the sunrise over the Atlantic Ocean, and then sunsets over Biscayne Bay. Just 6 miles from downtown Miami, via the Rickenbacker Causeway, we are the southernmost barrier island in the United States.

While our Village is just over one square mile in size, we possess a wonderful variety of restaurants and shops to enjoy. Our streets are made for walking, whether you want to stroll down to the beach, or take in the sights and activities of our Village Green. Our schools are top-rate, and we have been recognized as one of the safest communities in Florida.

Incorporated in 1991, the Village of Key Biscayne just recently passed its 30th year since incorporation. Our Village continues to retain its small-town feeling, while continuing to provide high quality services to our residents and visitors. With an international airport just 25 minutes away, Key Biscayne is a special combination of a relaxed vacation community and a bustling suburb to a major metropolitan area.

Thank you for coming to Key Biscayne. We are happy to share our slice of paradise with you..

– Mayor Michael Davey

Village of Key Biscayne Mayor