It is my pleasure to join Mayor Davey in welcoming you to the Village of Key Biscayne.

Just minutes from the hustle and bustle of Miami, our Village offers residents, visitors and workers a safe and vibrant community, thriving local businesses, top schools, and an active environment with access to beautiful parks, sandy beaches, and enjoyable community programs.

Key Biscayne ranks as one of the best communities in the country and offers our residents some of the finest amenities and activities right here on the island. This is achieved when local government works together with engaged residents and businesses to provide exceptional services for our exciting and diverse island community.

As we look to the future, we aim to build on our successes. We are committed to preserving our unparalleled quality of life, natural environment and our strong economy. We strive to build a stronger, more resilient and sustainable community by working closely with our residents, business leaders and regional partners.

Whether you are a resident, visiting for the day, a tourist vacationing or doing business in our community, we welcome you to all that makes our Village the Island Paradise.

– Steve Williamson, Village Manager