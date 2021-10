After a long while of no live events, the Key Biscayne Woman’s Club will be holding an in-person fundraiser on Thursday, Oct. 7.

The event features a buffet lunch at Casa Del Mar, starting at 11:30 a.m. For more information, call Ivette at (305) 761-6306 or email Kawama18@aol.com. Reservations are required.

Casa Del Mar is located at 881 Ocean Drive.

To learn about last year's winners of the Key Biscayne Woman’s Club scholarships, click here