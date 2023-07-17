UP and up they go! The combined jackpots for the Powerball and Mega Millions games continue to rise, reaching a combined total of more than $1.5 billion this week!

This past Friday, the MEGA MILLIONS jackpot rolled to an estimated $640 million ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing. The next day, the POWERBALL jackpot rolled to an estimated $900 million ahead of Monday’s drawing.

Lottery tickets are sold at over 13.5k locations statewide, and the Florida Lottery reminds all players to play responsibly and remember that it only takes one ticket to win! On the island, lottery tickets can be purchased at the 7 Eleven on Harbor Plaza and the Winn Dixie and Winn Dixie liquor stores on Crandon Blvd.

Drawings for all Florida Lottery games can be viewed on the Florida Lottery’s website and official YouTube channel, youtube.com/floridalottery