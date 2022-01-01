2022, will be sure to please stargazers, as they will have plenty to look for in the night sky. This includes an alignment of five planets and a pair of total lunar eclipses

The only requirement to enjoy the heavenly light shows will be cloud-free weather, although having a telescope and cup of coffee could be helpful for some as the biggest planetary alignments will take place late in the night just before daybreak.

Stargazers will want to circle these dates of these top 10 astronomy events of 2022.

1. Trio of planets bunch together

When: End of March

Mars, Saturn and Venus will appear extremely close before sunrise during the last two weeks of March. The trio will be so close that they will be in the same field of view of some telescopes and binoculars.

2. Lyrid meteor shower

When: April 21-22

This will be the first meteor shower to peak in over three months, ending a lengthy meteor shower drought, and producing around 15 shooting stars per hour.