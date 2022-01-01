3. Black moon
When: April 30
This is the only event of the year that cannot be seen, even with the help of a telescope.
April's 'black moon' is the second new moon of the month. New moons cannot be observed, as it is the time when the illuminated side of the moon is facing away from the Earth.
Although the black moon cannot be spotted in the sky, this is a good time of the month for stargazing as there is no natural light pollution from the moon, giving skywatchers darker views of the cosmos.
4. Total Lunar Eclipse
When: May 15-16
The moon will turn red during the night as the moon passes through earth'e shadow.
5. 1st supermoon of 2022 to rise
When: June 14
Supermoons occur when there is a full moon near perigee, or the point in the moon's orbit when it is closest to the Earth. The result is a full moon that is slightly bigger and brighter than others throughout the year, although the difference can be difficult to notice.
6. Planets align in order
When: June 24
Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn are all bright enough to be seen with the naked eye, and they will align in order before sunrise near the end of June.
The rare alignment will appear just before sunrise on June 24 across the eastern sky. The crescent moon will also be in line with the planets, shining between Venus and Mars.
7. Perseid meteor shower
When: Aug. 12-13
Under ideal conditions, the Perseids can put on a dazzling performance with 50 to 100 shooting stars per hour, but hourly rates could be cut in half this year as the event peaks the night after a bright supermoon. Some meteors should be visible despite the moonlit sky, but the moonlight will wash out many of the dimmer meteors.
8. Total Lunar Eclipse
When: Nov. 8
The second and final total lunar eclipse of 2022 will take place before sunrise on Nov. 8, although not all of North America will be able to witness the moon turn red.
East Coast observers will miss out on the total phase of the eclipse as the moon will set just before the height of the eclipse. The balance of Canada and the U.S. will be able to enjoy the show, weather permitting, including Alaska and Hawaii.
9. Mars opposition
When: Dec. 8
One of Earth's closest neighbors will become a prominent feature in the night sky during the second half of 2022, eventually reaching peak brightness in early December as it reaches opposition.
The Mars opposition is when the Red Planet is opposite of the sun from the perspective of the Earth. As a result, it is visible all night along and shines brighter than most stars in the sky.
10. Geminid meteor shower
When: Dec. 13-14
Under ideal conditions, the Geminids can offer over 100 meteors per hour, but the nearly full moon will once again contest the shower.
3. Black moon
When: April 30
This is the only event of the year that cannot be seen, even with the help of a telescope.
April's 'black moon' is the second new moon of the month. New moons cannot be observed, as it is the time when the illuminated side of the moon is facing away from the Earth.
Although the black moon cannot be spotted in the sky, this is a good time of the month for stargazing as there is no natural light pollution from the moon, giving skywatchers darker views of the cosmos.
4. Total Lunar Eclipse
When: May 15-16
The moon will turn red during the night as the moon passes through earth'e shadow.
5. 1st supermoon of 2022 to rise
When: June 14
Supermoons occur when there is a full moon near perigee, or the point in the moon's orbit when it is closest to the Earth. The result is a full moon that is slightly bigger and brighter than others throughout the year, although the difference can be difficult to notice.
6. Planets align in order
When: June 24
Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn are all bright enough to be seen with the naked eye, and they will align in order before sunrise near the end of June.
The rare alignment will appear just before sunrise on June 24 across the eastern sky. The crescent moon will also be in line with the planets, shining between Venus and Mars.
7. Perseid meteor shower
When: Aug. 12-13
Under ideal conditions, the Perseids can put on a dazzling performance with 50 to 100 shooting stars per hour, but hourly rates could be cut in half this year as the event peaks the night after a bright supermoon. Some meteors should be visible despite the moonlit sky, but the moonlight will wash out many of the dimmer meteors.
8. Total Lunar Eclipse
When: Nov. 8
The second and final total lunar eclipse of 2022 will take place before sunrise on Nov. 8, although not all of North America will be able to witness the moon turn red.
East Coast observers will miss out on the total phase of the eclipse as the moon will set just before the height of the eclipse. The balance of Canada and the U.S. will be able to enjoy the show, weather permitting, including Alaska and Hawaii.
9. Mars opposition
When: Dec. 8
One of Earth's closest neighbors will become a prominent feature in the night sky during the second half of 2022, eventually reaching peak brightness in early December as it reaches opposition.
The Mars opposition is when the Red Planet is opposite of the sun from the perspective of the Earth. As a result, it is visible all night along and shines brighter than most stars in the sky.
10. Geminid meteor shower
When: Dec. 13-14
Under ideal conditions, the Geminids can offer over 100 meteors per hour, but the nearly full moon will once again contest the shower.