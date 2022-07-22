10 Best Weekend Getaways in Florida

Summer is coming to an end, but that doesn't mean the vacationing has to, and if there is no time for long trips, staying in Florida offers a good alternative and provides options for a weekend trip without breaking the bank.

Practical Wanderlust provides us with some of the best Weekend getaways in Florida, not too far from the island.

Orlando, Florida (3hr 27 min drive from the island)

The city has more than 100 lakes, scenic boat parks, their famous amusement parks, night glow paddle boarding and more.

New Smyrna Beach (3hr 49 min drive from the island)

The city is known for its rich history and art being the third oldest city in Florida behind St. Augustine. It is also known for incredible surfing, boat discovery tours, Dunes Park, and other fun activities.

Jacksonville (5hr 8min drive from the island)

It is the largest city by landmass in the continental US, has the largest urban park system in the country, and one of the best flora and fauna in Florida. Jacksonville averages around 22 miles of beaches and 270 sunny days a year!

Sanibel Island: (3hr drive from the island)

Known for some of the most unique shells, you can take a Shell Tour on the island, enjoy the Wildlife Refuge, bike around and visit their amazing beaches.

Tampa (4hr 23min drive from the island)

This city has a grand mix of old-world Florida and natural habitats for wildlife so you can get the best of both worlds!

Miami – the perfect Staycation (15 min drive from the island)

Home of the largest collection of stylish Art Deco buildings, best restaurants, explore the Vizcaya Museum, beautiful beaches along South Beach and more.

Fort Lauderdale (45 min drive from the island)

Hot spot for LGBTQ+ travelers, and nicknames “The Venice of America,” Fort Lauderdale has 300 miles of breathtaking canals and waterways.

St. Petersburg: (4hr 11min drive from the island)

Top rated beaches stretching 35 miles along the Gulf of Mexico awaits you with lively urban beaches, volleyball games, open air bars, and an exciting food scene.

St. Augustine (4hr 47min drive from the island)

The oldest city in Florida known for their ghost history and Spanish colonial architecture, and gorgeous parks.

Key West (3hr 30 min drive from the island)

Full of Cuba’s history, color, tropical feasts, a long history of pirates, snorkeling, and unforgettable sunsets.

