Key Biscayne is loaded with incredible dining options, one more delicious than the next, with flavors galore to fit any taste and or budget. But there might be times when you desire a change of pace, or make an day trip away from the island. But where to go?

A recent list published by the website The Infatuation’s offers their top picks for restaurants not too far from island paradise!

Sweet Delights Bakery

The closest runner is located in Homestead, the Sweet Delights Bakery. They’re heralded for their heavenly key lime pie, but their pie choices don’t end there. Upon arrival, a brief interrogation about your pie interests is conducted, before you’re faced with big tray of pie samples. Some pies are perfect to take home in your car on the spot, but some, like the sweet potato key lime pie, have to be ordered three days in advance. ETA is about 50 minutes, via the Ronald Reagan Turnpike.

Cap's Place

A little cheaper and a little further, up north in Broward County, lies the Cap’s Place Island Restaurant. This establishment is, fun fact, the oldest restaurant in all of Broward County! The seafood spot is accessible only by boat, but they shuttle patrons to and from the dock continuously and according to Infatuation, Both Al Capone and Winston Churchhill have eaten there. While their fish and heart of palm salad is famous, the ambiance, history, and experience are what have kept them open for so long. ETA of about an hour if you take the 95.

Alabama Jack's

Also about an hour away, Alabama Jacks around North Key Largo is famous for their fried fish, cheap beer, and the occasional live music! The place is perfect for a casual night with friends, with a ‘breezy’ ambiance you can’t find anywhere else, plus conch fritters.

Robert Is Here

To end with a place that’s always the talk on Key Biscayne (or should be!), I’ve never met someone who didn’t know about Robert Is Here. Despite its unconventional name, the farm’s milkshakes are thicker than most meats! I recommend the key lime pie one. If you’re on a diet, the place is also home to a modest market where you can buy fresh, local grown produce, honey, listen to live music, or let the kids loose on the petting zoo! Near Homestead, it clocks in at about a well-worth hour.

Other picks include Tropical Smokehouse, City Seafood, Laspada's Original Hoagies, Knaus Berry Farm, The Fish House, and the Bubble room. For more information, refer to the Infatuation.