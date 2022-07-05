10 Surprisingly Affordable Places To Own Waterfront Property

While you might already live by the beach on Key Biscayne, owning a second home, or investment property that overlooks the crystal blue horizon does not necessarily have to be out of reach or expensive.

While places around major U.S. cities may be priced on the higher end, the cost of waterfront properties vary and there are affordable options in numerous locations.

To help people find low-priced waterfront properties, GOBankingRates furnished rankings provided by Zillow to highlight the most affordable locations to buy a beach house in 2022. Here's a look at what we found.

1. Lake Erie City, New York

Median Home Price: $155,806.50

Lake Erie City is a charming community situated in far west New York state on the eastern boarder of Lake Erie. There are many activities and events to engage in such as, wineries, craft beer, nature trails, and sitting on the edge of the lake's 700 miles of coastline. Lake Erie City is also extremely affordable.

2. Theodore, Alabama

Median Home Price: $177,400

A suburb of Mobile, Alabama, this calm and relaxing area displays beautiful scenes of nature. It's part of the Alabama Coasting Birding Trail, a system of eight different trails that offer bird-watchers opportunities year-round to catch any of the more than 400 species of birds that consider the Gulf Coast home. In addition to the port city’s museums and parks, it also home to some of the oldest Mardi Gras celebrations.

3. Kelseyville, California

Median Home Price: $389,045

Kelseyville is a pleasant small California town situated in the heart of wine country. Kelseyville is situated on the shores of Clear Lake, the state’s largest freshwater body of water, and is surrounded by tranquil farmlands and Mt. Konocti. The latter provides picturesque hiking opportunities, including a six-mile summit surrounded by old oak and manzanita trees.

4. Pensacola, Florida

Median Home Price: $233,060

Pensacola is filled with historical tales and home to some of Florida’s most vibrant shopping, culture, and crystal blue beaches. It's also home to the National Naval Aviation Museum, the Blue Angels Naval aerobatics team and where all naval pilots train. Pensacola, also known as the ‘City of Five Flags,’ has a charming and family friendly vibe.

5.Grand Isle, Louisiana

Median Home Price: $232,803

Grand Isle is centered around Louisiana’s sprawling coastline and is home to a world-class fishing and birding habitat. Along with a clear view of the Gulf of Mexico, it's home to the state's only inhabited barrier island. Grand Isle’s delicious cuisine and southern hospitality has attracted visitors and residents for over 250 years.

6. Fishing Creek, Maryland

Median Home Price: $224,189

Fishing Creek is situated on the narrow Hooper's Island on Maryland's largest inland lake and is largely supported by a vibrant seasonal crab fishing industry. Known as the Heart of Chesapeake Bay, it also bears cycling trails, numerous quaint boutique shops and fresh seafood.

7. Aurora, North California

Median Home Price: $100,528

A waterfront town on the Pamlico River, Aurora is surrounded by gorgeous beaches, though the town itself is also filled with numerous activities. There's the Aurora Fossil Museum and its memorial day Fossil Festival, along with local wineries, golf courses and yacht clubs. The winter months turn it into a skiing and snowboarding paradise, and plenty of ice skating when the water freezes over.

8. Marblehead, Ohio

Median Home Price: $349,266

Home to the oldest continuously operating lighthouse on the U.S. side of the Great Lakes, Marblehead is located in an area known as Vacationland. While tourists enjoy its views of Lake Erie, the city also bears wineries, restaurants, live music and some sizable parks for locals.

9. Port Orford, Oregon

Median Home Price: $323,996

Both the oldest town and the Oregon coast and the western-most down in the continental U.S., Port Orford is a fishing port with a vibrant art community. There are no stop signs or fast food restaurants and aims for a leisurely, laid-back lifestyle with plenty of wilderness to explore.

10. Grayland, Washington

Median Home Price: $245, 930

Grayland’s sprawling shoreline and stunning beaches has made it a longtime favorite for people in the Pacific Northwest. Along with fresh seafood, local wine, unique shopping districts and hundreds of acres of marine camping available. While Grayland becomes busier during the summer, the rest of the year the town returns to its quaint, oceanfront vibe.

