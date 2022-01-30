10 Texts you can send your loved ones to brighten their bad day

Anyone can have a bad day, be down or disappointed and sometimes all it takes is a well-timed and thoughtful text message that can make a difference.

But what is the right message to send?

The website Fatherly offers 10 helpful texts we can send our loved ones or life partner which can mean a great deal whether it’s sent in shorthand, a few sentences, or emojis.

1. What can I do to help?

According to psychologist Dr. Heidi Heimler, this question can open a dialogue. “Avoid telling your partner what he or she needs,” says Heimler. “Instead of suggesting solutions, inquire.”

2. I’ve got you in my heart.

The intent is to let your partner know you’re thinking about them. “It’s good to let someone know they’re the center of your universe,” says Dr. Heimler.

3. We’ll work on making the rest of today better.

When we have shitty days, we tend to laser-focus on the bad. “The key here is zooming out,” says Dr. Heimler. Feel free to offer up specific suggestions... Dinner. Netflix.

4. Keep me posted.

While this might sound impersonal, it’s a way to offer space. “When things keep piling up, a person can feel like the universe is conspiring against them,” says Dr. Heimler. “Letting them know that you are interested in how things shape up, shows that you care.”

5. A hug or kiss emoji or more

Get creative with a string of digital icons. Why? According to clinical psychologist Dr. Bethany Cook, this little trick is rooted in the neurochemical response emojis elicit. “Imagining someone you love giving you a hug or kiss can actually trick the brain into thinking they are really doing it.”

6. Remember when you thought you couldn’t do XYZ? Well you did!

Ramp up your partner’s confidence. Whatever your loved one is dealing with, chances are they’ve been in similar situations before…and survived!

7. Take some time to unwind tonight. I’ve got everything.

Let your loved one know that whatever they feel like doing to unwind or relieve stress is a-okay. “Permission to be ‘alone’ feels very freeing,” says Dr. Cook.

8. I’m canceling my plans so we can spend time together tonight.

Letting him or her know that you’re reprioritizing can be an authentic way to highlight the light at the end of the tunnel. “When your partner sees that you’re willing to spend time with them, it can give them something to look forward to and ‘make it through’ a bad day,” says Dr. Cook.

9. I appreciate all you do for me / the family.

On bad days, we tend to feel worthless. “Telling your partner or spouse you appreciate all their sacrifices and efforts is so empowering,” explains Dr. Cook. “When was the last time you thanked your spouse for just being themself?”

10. Do you want to talk about your day?

Offering them the opportunity to dictate how they deal with the deconstruction of their crappy day can relief the stress of having to relive it all over too soon. “Sometimes, a really bad day can take a while to get over,” explains Dr. Cook. “Asking your partner if he or she would like to vent – rather than assuming that to be the case – will allow you to become more aware of their situation and adjust as needed.”

