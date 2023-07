A lucky Miami resident is $2 million dollars rockers after buying a scratch lottery ticket at a local gas station.

The hefty jackpot of $2 million Florida Lottery BONUS CASHWORD Scratch-off Game was won by Miami Dade County resident Ryan Rahma.

Rahma purchased the scratch off ticket at Biscayne Gas, at 5402 Biscayne Boulevard, and the retailer will receive $4k in commission for selling the ticket.