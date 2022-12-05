2022 Holiday Travel Safety Tips

Travel insiders are expecting a vast increase in the number of individuals traveling during the 2022 holiday season. In a video for Yahoo! Finance, Hopper Lead Economist Hayley Berg said “We’re expecting to see a huge surge in travel over this holiday season”. After a few years of holiday season travel being interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, individuals are eager to get back to their holiday travel traditions.

With an almost 14% increase in travelers as compared to 2019, comes an increase in potential undesired incidents. However, individuals may keep themselves and their loved ones safe by following a few simple travel tips.

Secure A Home Before Travel

According to Alarms.org, homes that don’t have a security system are 300% more likely to be burglarized. Homeowners who have a home security system in place should ensure that all its components are in working order. This includes all alarms and motion detectors. For added security, individuals could opt for 24/7 professional monitoring of their homes during the time they will be away. Both professionally installed and do-it-yourself home security systems often have the option to include professional monitoring for an additional fee.

Share Trip Itinerary and Important Documents With A Trusted Individual

Travelers should always leave a copy of their itinerary, important documents, and contact information with a trusted friend or family member so that the information can be easily accessible in case of an emergency.

Copies of identifying documents such as passports and credit cards should also be given to a trusted individual in the event that the originals get lost during travel and a copy is needed. Additional copies should be left in a person’s luggage so that if a driver’s license, passport, or credit card is lost, a traveler can more easily replace the lost document.

Pack An Emergency Travel Kit

When traveling, an individual should carry all prescription and over-the-counter medications they may need for the duration of their trip as quality and availability may vary from country to country. Emergency travel kits should also include all medically necessary supplies such as medical identification bracelets or necklaces, diabetes testing supplies, EpiPens, and inhalers.

Supplies to prevent injury and illness may include hand sanitizer, insect repellent, sunscreen, and water purification tablets. Finally, travelers should pack a fully stocked first aid kit, which should include 1% hydrocortisone cream, antibacterial or antifungal ointments, a digital thermometer, oral rehydration salts, wound cleaner, aloe vera gel, anti-itch ointment, bandages, cotton swabs, disposable gloves, tweezers, and eye drops. For a complete list of what to include in an emergency travel kit, individuals may visit wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/page/pack-smart.

Get A Car Serviced or Inspected

Whether a car is being used to travel to the airport or to get a family to their final destination, it should be safely functioning before travelers depart for the holidays. Individuals should check their tires paying particular attention to tire pressure and tread depth while ensuring there is a spare tire available in the event of a blowout. For added safety, car owners should take their car to a dealership or mechanic for an inspection and any necessary maintenance before embarking on their holiday travels.

Panter, Panter, and Sampedro Hope You Stay Safe This Holiday Season

The leading personal injury attorneys of Panter, Panter & Sampedro hope you keep these recommendations in mind as you enjoy a safe holiday season together with your loved ones. However, if the unexpected does occur, our experienced personal injury attorneys can work with you one-on-one to help you get the justice, recovery, and compensation you deserve. Call us at (305) 662-6178 to speak to a dedicated attorney.

Mitchell Panter, Esq., is a Board Certified Civil Trial Attorney, Community Advocate and Managing Partner at Panter, Panter & Sampedro, P.A.

