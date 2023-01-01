The pandemic continues to affect box office revenue, but 2022 showed some signs of recovery.

As of this post, “Top Gun: Maverick” is the highest-grossing film of the year, earning $1.488 billion worldwide according to Box Office Mojo, a website that tracks box-office revenue in a systematic, algorithmic way. Only one other film crossed the billion-dollar threshold so far this year: “Jurassic World: Dominion” has brought in $1.001 billion globally.

It may come as a surprise that none of this year’s superhero films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe reached the $1 billion in worldwide revenue. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” came closest to that benchmark, pulling in $955 million. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” earned about $770 million, while “Thor: Love and Thunder” has made roughly $761 million.

There’s still a good possibility that another film will make the top-earner list: “Avatar: The Way of Water,” released Dec. 16, is projected to make more than $500 million worldwide in its opening weekend.

Turning our gaze to the 2023 coming attractions, Hollywood will bring more superheroes to the big screen, alongside comedy, action, and family-friendly films. Following is a look at 20 of the most anticipated films of 2023.

Marvel Cinematic Universe

1. “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” — Release date: Feb. 17. Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hope Pym/Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) kick off Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as they delve deeper into the Quantum Realm and encounter Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Marvel fans also will be treated to an appearance by MODOK — unless that sequence ends up on the cutting room floor.

2. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” — Release date: May 5. The whole gang returns for a third outing. The first official trailer suggests this adventure will complete several character arcs and deliver an emotional ending. Will Poulter joins the cast as Adam Warlock.

3. “The Marvels” — Release date: July 28. The MCU moves into high gear bringing together the characters Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris).

DC Extended Universe

4. “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” — Release date: March 17. Billy Batson (Asher Angel)/Shazam (Zachary Levi) returns to lead his superhero family as they face the Daughters of Atlas — a group that includes Rachel Zegler as Anthea, Helen Mirren as Hespera, and Lucy Liu as Kalypso.

5. “The Flash” — Release date: June 16. With the DCEU in the process of reinventing itself — and the appointment of James Gunn and Peter Safran as the new heads of DC Studios, it’s hard to say what’s going to happen with franchise continuity in the coming years. For now, Warner Bros. Pictures has its hands full promoting this upcoming film starring Ezra Miller as Barry Allen/The Flash after multiple delays and many post-production setbacks.

6. “Blue Beetle” — Release date: Aug. 18. The titular character’s name may not be as recognizable as Superman or Batman, but he has a long history in comic books. This version — Jaime Reyes/Blue Beetle, portrayed by Xolo Maridueña — debuted in “Infinite Crisis,” Issue 3, in 2006. Previous versions of the character date back to 1939.

7. “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” — Release date: Dec. 25. Jason Momoa reprises his role as Arthur Curry/Aquaman. It will make a nice Christmas present to DCEU fans — assuming the studio doesn’t suddenly decide to cancel its release as it did with “Batgirl.”

Marvel offshoots

8. “Kraven the Hunter” — Release date: Oct. 6. Here we have a Marvel Comics character who is both among Spider-Man’s most formidable foes and is sometimes seen as an antihero. Aaron Taylor-Johnson will portray the titular character.

9. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” — Release date: June 2. This computer-animated superhero film is a much-anticipated sequel to 2018’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) is back, exploring the Multiverse with Gwen Stacy (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld).

Science fiction epics

10. “65” — Release date: March 10. Remember how the astronauts in “Planet of the Apes” accidentally landed 2,000 years in the future? Reverse that: Adam Driver stars as a starship pilot who crashes on Earth 65 million years in the past. Where’s Alan Grant and Ellie Sattler when you need them?

11. “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” — Release date: June 9. Japanese anime creator and mecha designer Shōji Kawamori created 28 characters for Transformers: Generation 1, Series 1, in the early 1980s. I’m wondering if Paramount is hoping to hit 28 films in this franchise. This will be the seventh film based on Hasbro's Transformers toy line.

12. “Dune: Part Two” — Release date: Nov. 3. Almost two years after the first film, Denis Villeneuve will deliver the second half of the story. In addition to many returning cast members, Christopher Walken joins the lineup portraying the Padishah Emperor of the Known Universe, Shaddam IV. No word on whether movie theater concessionaires will be serving popcorn dusted with the spice mélange.

Action, adventure & espionage

13. “John Wick: Chapter 4” — Release date: March 23. Like all the other films in this category, here we have a continuation of a popular franchise. This marks the fourth film in this series. It would have been released in 2021, but the pandemic delayed. Keanu Reeves is back in the role.

14. “Fast X” — Release date: May 19. This will be the 10th main installment, and the 11th full-length film in the Fast & Furious franchise. Dwayne Johnson left the franchise, but Vin Diesel is back as Dominic Toretto.

15. “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” — Release date: June 28. This will be the seventh film in the Mission Impossible film series. Tom Cruise reprises his role as IMF agent Ethan Hunt.

16. “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” — Release date: June 30. Break out the bullwhip and the fedora, Indy is back in an adventure set in 1969.

Family-friendly films

17. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” — Release date: April 7. Billed as a computer-animated fantasy adventure comedy, the film will feature a voice cast that includes Chris Pratt as Mario and Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach.

18. “The Little Mermaid” — Release date: May 26. Yet another live-action remake of a Disney animated classic, Halle Bailey was chosen to portray Ariel.

19. “Elemental” — Release date: June 16. Disney and Pixar will present this computer-animated romantic fantasy film that revolves around fire, water, land and air residents.

20. “Wonka” — Release date: Dec. 16. In this prequel to the 1964 novel “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” by Roald Dahl, Timothée Chalamet stars in the lead role. The story reveals Wonka’s early days.

This report was first published on the website for Tampa Bay Newspapers.