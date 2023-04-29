2023 gaming trends

The team that created Spacewar! at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology couldn’t possibly have known that their enthusiasm for using computers to play games would be a worldwide phenomenon before too long. Gaming has had a swift evolution from pixelated console games to arcade games, home computers, and now mobile gaming devices.

With more and more people taking up gaming as a hobby, and some even taking it up professionally, there are plenty of trends that are likely to mark 2023 out as another great year for gaming, such as:

Cross-platform gaming

Gone are the days when games were designed specifically to be played on a single platform with the idea that it would encourage purchasers to stay loyal to their brand of console. Today, players have such a wide variety of devices and games to choose from that studios are going above and beyond to make sure that players can access their favourite games in as many different ways as possible.

The rise in popularity of cloud services means that people are used to having constant access to their data, and the world of gaming has had to keep up. Developers are increasingly trying to make their games work across a variety of devices, experimenting with cross-platform gaming to allow players to seamlessly switch between devices and continue their games from where they left off.

Casino gaming

Given that casinos have been estimated to have been around since the late 17th century and appear throughout the world, it is no surprise that their digital counterparts have done the same, albeit at a hugely accelerated pace. Centuries-old favourites such as roulette, poker, blackjack, and baccarat are all thriving in their digital forms, not least because of the constant innovation seen in the sector.

Online casino designers demonstrate a thorough understanding of the appeal of a casino and so create games that are eye-catching, engaging, and fun. One casino game that is thriving since the transition online are slot games. There are now many new slots operators to choose from online. Slots designers can be hugely creative, incorporating themes from popular television shows and films, referencing popular music or making use of current trends to create games that fans really enjoy playing.

Casino games designers already use cutting-edge technology to ensure that their games are all fair and to provide players with a secure online environment in which to play. They are also expected to continue to use artificial intelligence to provide players with their optimum gaming environment, and immersive technology to create an authentic casino-going experience.

Mobile gaming

Once an entertaining novelty, the initial appeal of phone games such as Nokia’s famous ‘Snake’ legitimised the idea that phones could work like hand-held video games to offer entertainment on the go. The advent of the smartphone and the widespread availability of wifi made it possible to create games designed purely for phones to enable users to have even better gaming experiences while out and about.

This has now come full circle and phones that are designed for gaming are becoming increasingly popular. Some are specialist phones designed and specced purely for gaming purposes, whereas some of the better-known brands are designing phones that offer great gaming potential in a design that also appeals to a more mainstream audience.

Esports

Esports has been around for a while, but as an increasingly expanding global market, there is still a lot of growth going on in the sector. The prizes on offer are bigger and more impressive every year, the players are skilled and focused with a competitive edge that is enthralling to see, and esports is becoming much more mainstream with every passing year.

Bigger and bigger companies are embracing the esports boom, meaning that a wider selection of games is represented in esports, bringing the concept to more varied and widespread markets than ever before. Many believe that there could be Olympic esports events in the future, while others expect an international competition of similar size to spring up alongside the established competitions.

Mobile multiplayer gaming is also increasingly popular among the esports community, with some of the most popular competitive games launching mobile versions to enable players to compete in this rapidly growing sector. As the esports world continues to expand and innovate, players are demonstrating that their appetite for the latest technology is growing as well.

Fitness gaming

The success of Peloton has proved that technology and fitness are a perfect match and this has also translated into a huge trend towards fitness gaming. The rise in augmented reality has helped drive a number of fitness games that allow players to interact with virtual fitness challenges combined with an interactive game.

As augmented and virtual reality become more accessible, and mobile connectivity becomes increasingly more widespread, the gaming trends in 2023 are likely to extend way beyond the limits of the next twelve months. The rapid pace of technical advancement in gaming means that trends can be adopted and built upon so quickly that the innovations of today are the standard expectation of tomorrow.