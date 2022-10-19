21st edition of the Miami short Film Festival set to launch this November

With a dedication to promoting the short film genre, featuring films from 1-20 minutes long, the Miami Short Film Festival is set to launch this coming November in three local venues.

The international in scope Film Festival will kick off Friday, November 11 and bring exposure to some of the world’s best independent up-and-coming filmmakers

Their 2022 edition will last until Sunday, November 13, and will feature screenings at their fan-favorite venues, including Deering Estate, Miami Beach Bandshell, and O Cinema South Beach.

Below is the full list of venues they will hold their exciting events at this November:

DEERING ESTATE

16701 SW 72nd Avenue

Miami, FL 33157

The Deering Estate preserves the 1920s era Miami estate of Charles Deering, Chicago industrialist, early preservationist, environmentalist, art collector, philanthropist and first chairman of the International Harvester Company. Nestled along the coast in South Dade, the Deering Estate is a cultural asset and historic site listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

MIAMI BEACH BANDSHELL

7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33141

The Miami Beach Bandshell has been added to the National Register of Historic Places. The venue first opened in 1962 and is the last surviving structure of its kind of four that once existed on the Beach. It was designed by Miami Beach architect Norman M. Giller, a “Godfather of MiMo,” who also designed the Carillon Hotel.

O Cinema South Beach

1130 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

O Cinema – formerly Miami Beach Cinematheque, is an independent, community-based, mission-driven, nonprofit arthouse cinema in Miami-Dade County and the Beaches featuring first-run films, programs, and events.

The festival's schedule will include programs like “Rebels with a cause,” “Locals South Florida Filmmakers,” and “Next Generation.”

Some of their events will include attractions such as a cocktail reception, live music, a red carpet, and a cash bar. All of their showings will have filmmaker Q&As after the screenings, and their final night will include an Official Award Ceremony.

Below is the full list of events:

Friday, 11/11 | Deering Estate Courtyard and Fig Garden (seated outdoor event)

16701 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL 33157

Doors: 6:30pm, Showtime: 8pm

Shorts Program: “ Rebels with a cause”

Opening Night Gala. Includes cocktail reception, live music, and red carpet.

Filmmaker Q&A after the screening.

Saturday, 11/12 | Miami Beach Bandshell (seated outdoor event)

7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33141

4 pm Screening

Shorts Program: “Locals South Florida Filmmakers”

Cash bar and limited food menu available.

Filmmaker Q&A immediately after the screening.

Saturday, 11/12 | Miami Beach Band Shell (seated outdoor event)

7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33141

8 pm Screening

Shorts Program: “In the mood for awkward”

Filmmaker Q&A immediately after screening.

Sunday, 11/13 | O Cinema South Beach

1130 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

3 pm Screening

Shorts Program: “Next Generation”

Filmmaker Q&A immediately after screening

Sunday, 11/13 | O Cinema South Beach

1130 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

7 pm Screening

Shorts Program: “Film Smoothie”

Official Awards Ceremony after Q&A.

MSFF also offers special ticket passes, including a 3-day festival pass, and all-day venue passes for Miami Beach Bandshell and O Cinema South Beach.

For more information on the festival, click here.