4 great side hustles for summer 2022: One pays $90 per hour

Despite living alongside the coronavirus, Americans have returned performing their favorite leisure activities, such as traveling. About 60% of Americans plan at least one leisure trip this summer, according to the U.S. Travel Association.

In Addition, people are feeling more and more comfortable to gather together for various occasions. The Knot Predicts that at least 2.6 million weddings will take place in 2022.

Whether you’re a side hustle or looking for a side gig this summer, Either one of these trends might provide you with opportunities for extra spending money. “Weddings and travel are big this year “ , Says Kathy Kristof, founder and editor of Sidehusl.com, of where you could find opportunities for gigs. Here are four summer 2022 side hustles to consider.

Pet sit