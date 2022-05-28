4 great side hustles for summer 2022: One pays $90 per hour

Despite living alongside the coronavirus, Americans have returned performing their favorite leisure activities, such as traveling. About 60% of Americans plan at least one leisure trip this summer, according to the U.S. Travel Association.
In Addition, people are feeling more and more comfortable to gather together for various occasions. The Knot Predicts that at least 2.6 million weddings will take place in 2022.
Whether you’re a side hustle or looking for a side gig this summer, Either one of these trends might provide you with opportunities for extra spending money. “Weddings and travel are big this year “ , Says Kathy Kristof, founder and editor of Sidehusl.com, of where you could find opportunities for gigs.
Here are four summer 2022 side hustles to consider.
Pet sit
It is possible to offer pet sitting services on sites such as Rover, Nextdoor, and Care.com if you enjoy hanging out with animals, whether they are cats, dogs, birds, lizard , or any other type of animal. you can choose to stay at the owner houses overnight, have their pets come stay with you , or just drop by to look after their animals.
According to ZipRecruiter you can earn up to $12 per hour.
Give tours in your hometown
If you adore your hometown and are well-versed in its history, consider providing tours to visitors through sites like Viator and ToursByLocals.
According to Sidehuslt.com ,Viator takes 20% off your earnings, and ToursByLocals takes 25%.
Rent out your car
During the summer, a large number of travelers will arrive for vacations, work, or even activities. If you have a spare automobile, renting it out would be a fantastic idea.
According to Kristof you can rent out cars through Turo.
The website allows you to choose the rental rate for your car as well as a convenient schedule for individuals to utilize it.
According to the website, those leasing one vehicle make about $10,500 each year.
Host a party
If you enjoy entertaining and want to provide out-of-town visitors with a unique culinary experience Consider joining up to host on EatWith.
The location fee is paid by the guest, but when deciding on the price of the event, keep in mind the price of the food and drink offered.