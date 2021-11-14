Travelling to Europe during the Christmas season and immersing oneself in the exciting festivities is what most would call “a Christmas miracle,” or like an opportunity to live your own Hallmark Christmas Movie!

With the holidays rapidly approaching, Christmas décor fills many European towns and travelers bask in the Christmas ambiance.

The website TravelAwaits has highlighted seven European towns that are not modest when it comes to embracing the Christmas spirit.

1. Colmar, France

Colmar, situated in the Alsace region of France, celebrates Christmas with six markets full of regional gourmet delights and local artisanal creations.

It is tradition to decorate the Christmas trees in Alsace with gingerbread, so a variety of gingerbread treats are available.

2. Montepulciano, Italy

Montepulciano has a marvelous Christmas market right in the main piazza, Piazza Grande.

One can explore the wooden chalets bursting with local Tuscan goods and Santa’s workshop set up in the Montepulciano Fortress.

3. Rudesheim Am Rhein, Germany

Rudesheim is known for its Christmas market, which attracts vendors and guests from all over the world.

With snow crunching underfoot, stroll through the 120 market stalls with a cup of steaming Gluhwein, hot mulled wine. It’s the perfect place to purchase that elusive Christmas gift.

4. Saint-Antonin-Noble-Val, France

Saint-Antonin-Noble-Val is a beautiful town, with the church spire stretching towards the heavens, a maze of cobbled streets, and a lively Sunday morning market.

If you visit, don’t miss the oldest civil building in France, Maison Romane. The artisan shops and the cafe in the main square, Place de la Halle, are also a must see.

5. Shere, England

This small village with its thatched roof and timber frame cottages is picture-perfect.

Take a walk along the well-marked trails of the Surrey Hills and nestle back in Shere for a soothing cup of tea and freshly baked scones at Hillly’s Tea Shop. Don’t miss Carols in the Shere Square on Christmas Eve.

6. Sitges, Spain

This Christmas movie setting mingles sandy beaches, glitz, bohemian flare from its long-standing artistic vibe, and old-world charm to create a unique experience.

Visit the Christmas market right in Sitges or take a short train ride to Barcelona and wander the 300 stalls of the Christmas market, Fira de Santa Llucia, dating back to 1786.

7. Bruges, Belgium

In December, the seasonal buzz is infectious. Shop windows glitter with Christmas lights and unique artisanal gifts while Grote Markt (Market Square), hosts a Christmas market including an ice-skating rink.

And just to add to the ambience, tuck a blanket over your knees as you clip-clop down the cobbled streets in a horse-drawn carriage.

