7 Vegetables That Reduce Inflammation and Slow Aging

Inflammation can lead to serious health conditions like arthritis, heart disease, diabetes, or even certain types of cancer, making it important to consume foods that will help reduce/prevent inflammation. 

A healthy diet, heavy on vegetables can help this, according to experts. 

Below are some of the best vegetables you can eat to reduce this and slow aging: 

  1. Bell peppers- high in vitamins, fiber, and antioxidants 

  2. Broccoli- nutrient-dense, high in calcium, fiber, antioxidants, and plant-based protein 

  3. White potatoes- rich in vitamins, fiber, potassium, can fight against free radicals, lowers cholesterol and blood pressure, and can lower inflammation in the body 

  4. Dark leafy greens (such as spinach, kale, arugula)- full of minerals, vitamins, magnesium, calcium, fiber and antioxidants

  5. Garlic- helps boost your immune system with its vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and protect against age related illnesses

  6. Onions- help prevent chronic illness by reducing inflammation, they are rich in quercetin, loaded with Vitamin E and magnesium 

  7. Tomatoes- high in lycopene which can help protect against heart disease, reduce inflammation, and prevent certain cancers 

    For more information click here 

