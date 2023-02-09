Kids Cay. Private beach. 8.5 acres. Three homes. Observation pier. $29.750 million.

A new listing has just become available in the Florida Keys as the most expensive listing in the keys. The property is located at 141 Cortez Drive in Lower Matacumbe, Islamorada in the Florida Keys.

The listing - which sits on 8.5 acres - is called Kids Cay and is on the market for “the very first time” according to the listing by Ocean Sothebys International Realty and listing agents Sarah Ewald and Sabrina Wampler.

“Just driving into Kids Cay takes your breath away,” Ewald told the website Mansion Global. “It feels like a home, a place where you want to kick your shoes off and never leave.”

Kids Cay has 10 total bedrooms spread over three homes: a four-bedroom main house, a second four-bedroom guest house and a two-bedroom caretaker's cottage.

For a listing video of the property, click here.