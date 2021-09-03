Fall is a great time to take a road trip. Hopping on a train is a nice alternative. It offers even more time to soak up the collage of golden yellows, burnt oranges, and toasty reds on your scenic journey.

Amtrack, with its several scenic routes offers the opportunity to do just that. There’s free Wi-Fi and you can even bring your bike or small pet.

Here are their 8 breathtaking destination routes

1. Downeaster

Brunswick, ME – Boston

2. Adirondack

Montreal – Albany – New York

3. California Zephyr

Chicago – San Francisco

4. Capitol Limited

Washington, D.C. – Pittsburgh – Cleveland – Chicago

5. Cardinal

New York – Chicago

6. Empire Builder

Chicago – St. Paul – Minneapolis – Spokane – Portland/Seattle

7. Ethan Allen Express

Rutland – Albany – New York

8. Missouri River Runner

St. Louis – Jefferson City – Kansas City, MO

For more information on each route click here