Fall is a great time to take a road trip. Hopping on a train is a nice alternative. It offers even more time to soak up the collage of golden yellows, burnt oranges, and toasty reds on your scenic journey.
Amtrack, with its several scenic routes offers the opportunity to do just that. There’s free Wi-Fi and you can even bring your bike or small pet.
Here are their 8 breathtaking destination routes
1. Downeaster
Brunswick, ME – Boston
2. Adirondack
Montreal – Albany – New York
3. California Zephyr
Chicago – San Francisco
4. Capitol Limited
Washington, D.C. – Pittsburgh – Cleveland – Chicago
5. Cardinal
New York – Chicago
6. Empire Builder
Chicago – St. Paul – Minneapolis – Spokane – Portland/Seattle
7. Ethan Allen Express
Rutland – Albany – New York
8. Missouri River Runner
St. Louis – Jefferson City – Kansas City, MO
For more information on each route click here