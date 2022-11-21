Estates at Acqualina, a two-tower ultra-luxury community perfectly located on a 5.6-acre site with 502 linear feet of private beach, is home to a seven-bedrooms, 9.5 bathrooms unit which could break the sales price for a Miami condo - if it closes anywhere near the asking price.

The unit, dubbed Casa di Coba, is owned by Joshua Coba, one of the founders of the hair-removal chain European Wax Center, and his wife, Jenni Coba, is now on the market with a listing price of $85 million.

According to the website Mansion Global, the Cobas signed a contract to buy the unit in 2018 but haven’t closed; they are trying to reassign their contract.

Casa di Coba is unusual for Miami, where the most expensive condos are usually in top floors offering the best ocean views, as it is located on the second floor in one of the development’s two towers.

The 3-story unit has a private backyard with an outdoor pool as well as an adjacent 3,100-square-foot guest apartment and an oceanfront cabana and its own entrance, garage and elevator, yet still has access to the many luxurious amenities offered at Estates at Acqualina, like high-end restaurants, ice skating, bowling, a 30-seat theater, a Formula One simulator and a Rolls-Royce for residents’ use, Mansion Global reported.

Other features of Casa di Coba include a study, office, and several large family rooms with fireplaces. Construction on the unit is slated to be completed by June.

During the pandemic, construction of Acqualina was delayed and the Cobas rented a “staycation” place in Miami’s Fisher Island, fell in love with the area and decided to stay, selling their home in Aventura.

