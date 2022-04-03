While northern states start to creep into the ideal weather patterns like 65 degrees and sunny, in areas of Florida, like Key Biscayne, start to see consistently high temperatures and humidity.

Queue weather forecasts with highs in the mid to upper 80s and 75%+ humidity. My hair just doubled in size while typing that. So while I can't control the weather, I've compiled a list of some tips to control your locks throughout the humid seasons.

Don't worry! It's possible to tame your locks in this beautiful tropical weather with a little self-care.

Start with a good haircut.

It's important to have a style that doesn't require too much upkeep when humidity is high. A layered bob or even an asymmetrical cut can be low-maintenance and look cute in the summer humidity. Not to mention your neck will thank you for the lighter cut and shorter layers.

Seek out a skilled stylist who will understand what cuts will work best with your hair texture and natural hair patterns. We're talking about working with your hair's natural twists, turns and cowlicks instead of trying to fight them.

Use a light leave-in conditioner.

In the spring and summer, it's important to keep your hair hydrated to prevent frizz. It may seem counterintuitive to add moisture when the air is a practical living breathing ocean but the fact is, frizz happens when the level of humidity in the air is higher than the level of moisture in your hair.

We recommend using a light leave-in conditioner on damp hair before you style it. This will help add moisture and protect your strands from the heat of styling tools. A lightweight leave-in conditioner can help add moisture without weighing down your strands.

Try a deep conditioning treatment.

A deep conditioning treatment can help to seal in moisture and keep your hair looking healthy and hydrated. Most deep conditioning treatments can be done in the salon but there are many great at-home options as well. If you are looking for an at-home deep conditioning treatment, we recommend staying away from products with sulfates, as they can be drying.

If you have curly hair, try a diffuser.

If you don't want to completely change up your style, a diffuser can help combat the frizz caused by humidity. When you're done showering, apply curl a product to your ends, pop your head under the dryer and diffuse your curls until they are dry. Finish with a light hold spray or light pomade.

Use a humidity-resistant styling product.

When the weather is particularly humid, using a styling product that is resistant to humidity can help to keep your style in check. There are many great humidity-resistant products on the market including anti-frizz serums, oils, and creams. Depending on your hair's natural texture, whether you have oily hair or naturally dry pick the product that suits your needs best. In general, creams are going to be heavier and better for thick dry hair whereas a serum will be lighter weight and better suited for fine locks.

Avoid using too many products.

Overloading your hair with products can make it feel weighed down and greasy, which is the last thing you want in humid weather. Stick to a few key products and you'll be good to go.

If you have straight hair, try a product that will help keep your hair in place without making it feel stiff. A light-hold hairspray can do the trick. If you have curly hair, look for an anti-frizz cream or serum to help tame your locks.

Protect your hair from the sun.

If you'll be spending time outdoors, make sure to protect your hair from the sun's harmful rays. Choose a hat or scarf that will cover your hair, or apply a leave-in conditioner with SPF. Sun-damaged hair is more susceptible to breakage and frizz, so it's important to take extra care during the spring and summer months when the sun is a bit harsher and the beach days are plentiful.

Protect your hair from chlorine.

Chlorinated water can dry out and damage your hair, so it's important to take steps to protect it when swimming. Apply a leave-in conditioner or an oil treatment before getting in the pool, and make sure to rinse your hair with fresh water after swimming. You can also purchase a swim cap to help keep your hair from coming into contact with chlorine.

Embrace it!

Humidity adds volume and drama to your hair. Some days there's only so much you can do to combat it. So, instead of fighting it, work with the natural texture of your hair and let it air-dry. You may be pleasantly surprised at the results