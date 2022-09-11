A getaway to soak up the musical energy of New Orleans

A few days' getaway from Key Biscayne to New Orleans is a great temptation if you have some free time (or enough energy for 11 hours of driving) and the desire to get to know the secret corners of a city that vibrates with jazz and soul.

Alicia Fabregas / El Pais

New Orleans reverberates with an intense energy, as if the atmosphere sparkles and shimmers with an ancestral static electricity.

It is as if the air that runs through it came straight from the lungs of an omnipresent Louis Armstrong, continuously blowing a gentle breeze that bounces off the walls and asphalt and that changes along the way, turning the American city into an instrument of instruments: architectural, giant, with thousands of rhythms and melodies that change depending on the street, square, corner, restaurant or bar in which one finds oneself. Capital of sin, 24/7 fun in southern Louisiana, sprinkler of art and life - in all the depth of those words - New Orleans soaks and refreshes whoever enters it.



For that reason, its 900 square kilometers on the banks of the Mississippi River open easily to any visitor.

They embrace you and make you vibrate with their music, which is actually a fusion of many things: the traditions of native peoples, the social demands -especially the struggle of the black community against slavery and for their rights-, the influences brought by the French and Spanish invaders and settlers, the humid and sometimes suffocating climate of the marshes... and some other peculiarities that create infinite nuances.

To feel that you only need to set foot on any sidewalk in any of the neighborhoods of New Orleans, in front of those characteristic houses with facades decorated with wooden slats, varied colors and a porch where people sit in chairs or rocking chairs when the sun goes down a little and the heat is less sticky.

But to discover in depth what this city sounds like, the easiest way is to go to the epicenters, which are mainly two areas: Frenchmen Street and Bourbon Street. If you only have a weekend or a short time in the city, these are the two crucial locations that visitors cannot miss.

