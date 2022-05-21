A special evening with Michael Tilson Thomas and the New World Symphony

One of the many advantages of living on Key Biscayne is the convenient proximity of Miami’s vibrant art scene. Whether you enjoy visual art, dance, or music — it seems there is something for everyone.

Earlier this month, fans of classical music enjoyed a special treat: the triumphant return of Michael Tilson Thomas to the podium for two nights with the New World Symphony. MTT, as he is often called, founded the New World Symphony in 1987 as a training academy for emerging professional musicians and this was to be his only Miami appearance this season.

MTT had canceled several engagements in the fall, and then, in March, the bombshell dropped. He announced that he had been undergoing treatments for an aggressive form of brain cancer. In a letter to supporters, he said that “the cancer is in check” but admitted that “the future is uncertain.”

But he hasn’t entirely stepped back from creating music. Not by a long shot. Based on his schedule this spring — including concerts with the San Francisco Symphony, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the Cleveland Orchestra, the New York Philharmonic, and the National Symphony in Washington D.C. — his pace doesn’t seem to have slowed. His website lists upcoming performances planned in China, England, Germany, and the Czech Republic.

I was fortunate to see the Maestro conduct Mahler’s 5th Symphony at the May 6 concert at the marvelous Frank Gehry-designed New World Center on Miami Beach. Not surprisingly, he was greeted with a standing ovation from the sold-out house. MTT gracefully bowed to the audience, touching his baton to his forehead and then extending it out to his side in a grand gesture of affection. The cheers might have continued indefinitely had he not finally waved his arms broadly, signaling “enough.”

Once the audience had quieted down and taken their seats, MTT took a deep breath and raised his baton. For the next 70 minutes, he and the New World Symphony had us mesmerized.

Mahler is MTT’s specialty and this performance did not disappoint. I don’t recall seeing him even open his copy of the score — he knows the music that well. Instead of reading notes on the page, he appeared to rely on some internal lodestar. Mahler provided very detailed instructions for the performance of his symphonies, and MTT resists improvisation, preferring to stay true to the composer’s intent, and letting the composer speak through him.

After the concert, I was thrilled to attend a special roof-top reception for season subscribers and donors. It was a festive affair, with garlands of decorative lights illuminating the trees overlooking the stunning backdrop of Miami Beach.

MTT appeared, looking relaxed in dark slacks and a jacket and sporting ocean-blue athletic shoes. He spent a few minutes chatting at the table next to mine and, when he turned, I caught his attention. “Wonderful performance tonight,” I offered, and then continued, “The orchestra — it seemed fortified with seasoned musicians. Did I see over 100 musicians on stage?” He smiled and nodded affirmatively. And then — my mind went blank.

There were so many things I had wanted to ask. Why his affinity for Mahler? Is it true that he and Frank Gehry were childhood friends in New York? Does he have a favorite piece of music? What else does he hope to accomplish?

But at the moment. I couldn’t get any of those questions out. It is hard to know what to say to a luminary; what questions to ask and what to leave unasked.

I did manage to request a photo and he graciously consented. I handed my iPhone to his assistant, the picture was snapped, I told the Maestro the performance was thrilling and wished him well.

He took my hand, and said good night, explaining, “I need to rest because I have to do this again tomorrow.”

I watched him make his way to the exit. I am grateful for his music and grateful to have had a moment with him. Sometimes a moment is enough.