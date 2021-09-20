In a recent press release, it was disclosed that starting on October 5, the Adrienne Arsht Center will require a negative Covid test and masks in order for audiences to attend. Guests may also volunteer proof of full vaccination in lieu of a negative test.

This mirrors several procedures that have been placed all across the country in the last few weeks, with the main goal being to protect the community.

In a statement, Arsht Center president and CEO, Johann Zietsman said, " This new procedure, reflects the desires expressed by our audiences, protects the jobs of the artists onstage and the crews behind the curtain and complies with requirements established by many touring artists coming to the Arsht Center.”

The new guidelines apply to all ticketed events including those presented by B

For more on the Adrienne Arsht Center safety guidelines, click here.