After losing subscribers for the first time in 10+ years, Netflix warns of password-sharing crackdown

Consumer-friendly brand no more. After losing subscribers for the first time in more than a decade, Netflix, the popular streaming service that offers a wide variety of movies, TV shows, documentaries and more, said it will start cracking down on the estimated 100 million subscribers who share passwords.

According to a report by CNBC, 30 million of US subscribers share the password with family members and friends.

Netflix, the largest streaming service in the world, lost 200,000 paid subscribers in the first quarter that ended March 31 — the first time in more than 10 years Netflix lost subscribers.

While Netflix won't ban password sharing but will charge those subscribers who do. In March, the company began testing charging for password sharing in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru. For 2,380 Chilean pesos, 2.99 U.S. dollars and 7.9 Peruvian sol, respectively, users can add up to two profiles.

On a Tuesday earnings call, Netflix said it could expand the model of charging extra to accounts that share passwords.

