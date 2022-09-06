Alternative to controlling environmental impact of coffee capsules could be coming to US soon

Pollution and tons of waste generated by individual coffee capsules around the world could soon be a thing of the past.

On Tuesday, a Swiss company announced the launch of a coffee-making system designed to replace capsules and eliminate or reduce the waste they cause.

The Migros company said its product, described as "coffee balls," are fully compostable, unlike the plastic and aluminum containers popularized by rival Nestle under the Nespresso brand.

A coffee capsule can take up to 500 years to decompose due to the aluminum and plastic that it is made of, according to organizations fighting the product for its serious environmental impact.

Migros said its coffee spheres are coated with a thin, tasteless coating made from algae that is naturally discarded with used coffee.

The system, called CoffeeB, which also includes a special coffee maker, is set to be launched soon in Europe - specifically Switzerland and France - before being rolled out to other European and global markets, the company said.

Nespresso currently offers free recycling of their capsules. To find a drop-off location near you, click here.