Anti-pollution campaign launches to protect Biscayne Bay wildlife from balloons

The Alliance for Florida's National Parks and the Fairchild Tropical Botanical Garden have teamed up to launch an anti-pollution campaign to reduce the amount of deflated balloons being tossed into Biscayne Bay and near Biscayne National Park.

“Blooms Over Balloons,” which runs through July, encourages people to choose flowers over balloons to commemorate their special occasions, then to donate to the program to support beach clean-up efforts within Biscayne National Park. This is all part of a larger sea turtle conservation effort.

Offering alternatives to balloons, Fairchild Tropical Botanical Garden is urging people to use Florida Dancing Lady Orchid or a Mule Ear Orchid, native of South Florida, both of which are environmentally friendly.

The Biscayne National Park sounded the alarm about balloons after it removed a record-breaking 30,881 pounds of debris – including 1,500 balloons – from its shorelines and waterways in clean-up efforts this year. Most debris collected is single-use plastics or remnants, but because of a growing prevalence, specific items like balloons are being counted separately.

For donations of $50 or $100, supporters will be hand delivered a Florida Dancing Lady Orchid or a Mule Ear Orchid, respectively. Both are rare and listed as endangered by the state of Florida. Both orchids are provided through the Fairchild’s Million Orchid Project, the nation’s largest educational outreach program dedicated to orchid conservation.

The Alliance for Florida’s National Parks has funded beach clean-up programs for nearly a decade. The Alliance knows that removing this trash is essential for the health of Florida's plant life and wildlife.

Katie Murphy, director of Development and Communications for the Alliance for Florida's National Park, said she's angry about the volume of trash collected during three clean-ups that she participated in this year. "But it inspired me and invigorated my drive to change Miami," she said.

The amount of balloons collected so far was astounding, Murphy said, leading the three organizations to form a partnership to address the issue.

Sea turtles, fish, birds and other wildlife are at-risk because of the garbage, fertilizer runoff and balloons when they pile up on the shorelines.

"Getting rid of the balloons is critical to sea turtle conservation," Murphy said, noting that this is prime sea turtle season. "We have to do something about it."

Changing celebration habits is one way to protect wildlife, she said.

"There are many more beautiful things than balloons for weddings, birthdays and graduation celebrations," she said. "Flowers, for instance, are native to South Florida and friendly to the wildlife"

This “Blooms Over Balloons” initiative is Fairchild Botanical Gardens’ first partnership with the national parks, said Dr. Jason Downing, an orchid biologist with the facility.

The Fairchild's Million Orchid Project has partnered with all types of programs, entities and traditional and non-traditional activities, he said, noting, "We have done a whole lot of things.”

