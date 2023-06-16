Remember at the height of the pandemic when there was a push to tip extra – and deservedly so –to food servers and delivery drivers who were viewed as heroes in helping people cope with Covid?

Seems the tide is turning.

Between the high cost of living and uncertainty in the economy, cash-strapped consumers are starting to tip less, according to a recent report.

According to a recent report by BankRate, the tendency to tip is parallel to age: older people are more likely to tip than younger people. Additionally, women and people from the midwest also have a stronger tendency to tip.

Beyond demographics, tipping in almost every industry has either remained static or reduced tip rate from 2022 to 2023, most significantly the 63% of adults who tipped hair stylists having gone down to 53%.

These findings are for a variety of reasons. Many people think that businesses should be paying their employees enough for them not to need tips, others are simply confused about how much they should be tipping in the first place. A common sentiment is annoyance about pre entered tip screens, which makes not tipping a bit more of a hassle, and raises questions about tipping culture in the United States.

In the US, the federal minimum wage for tipped workers of $2.13 an hour is with the presumption that employees will earn more with tipping. This can lead to some of the tactics, like autotip screens, that many feel are aggressive and annoying, often called ‘tip creeps.’

However, while many agree with the annoyance of tip creeps, they assert that today, they can be necessary. With the world progressively going more and more cashless, an easy way to tip is necessary for service industry workers at minimum wage to be able to make ends meet.

To read the full report from BankRate, click here.