With South Florida sunset times naturally occurring later, usually after 6 p.m., it won't be much longer until we need to start dealing with "spring forward" for the start of daylight-saving time.

This year, daylight savings time will start on the morning of Sunday, March 12.

Clocks will spring forward one hour at 2 a.m., causing us to lose that hour of sleep. Bummer.

But on the bright side – pun intended - the sun will start setting after 7 p.m. giving us more time to enjoy what Key Biscayne and Miami have to offer.

But why go through the trouble in adjusting clocks and circadian rhythms?

It started back in 1966 when the Uniform Time Act established nationwide standards for the observance of daylight saving.

Prior to then, daylight saving time in the United States was not regulated by the federal government, leaving municipalities like Key Biscayne and states to decide whether to observe the practice or not, and if so, when it started and ended.

Should the U.S. end daylight savings time?

Do people actually like losing or gaining an hour of sleep for the sake of more daylight? Or do they?

Recent polls have found that only 35 percent of Americans support resetting their clocks every fall and spring, while the majority – 59 percent – would like to see daylight saving time made permanent.

After it goes into effect March 12, daylight saving time will end at 2 a.m. on Nov. 5, 2023.