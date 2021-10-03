Barbie-Celia looks to honor the legacy of Celia Cruz

To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in the United States, Mattel has launched a Celia Cruz-inspired Barbie.

“There is nothing more powerful than using your voice. And in this Hispanic Heritage Month, Barbie is pleased to honor the memory of the unequaled queen of salsa, Celia Cruz, with a unique doll,” toy manufacturer Mattel said.

Barbie Celia tries to capture the charm of the queen of salsa, with her unique hairstyle (emulating Celia's famous wigs), her curves and an imposing red tulle dress with gold details.

The toy makers note that Celia shone on stage singing, as an actress and artist in general, at a time the industry was dominated by men. They also honor Cruz’s legacy which continues to inspire artists through the Celia Cruz foundation by awarding scholarships to Hispanic students in the US.

Cruz was one of the most beloved and recognized Latin artists of the 20th century. She not only excelled in salsa but transcended country and genre borders with collaborations with artists from the world of rock and pop.

Cruz began her career in her native Cuba, but exile led her to shine first in Mexico and then the United States which became her permanent home.