This weekend, Greta Gerwig's Barbie surpassed the $1 billion mark, becoming the first female-directed film to do so. It's broken records and precedents for what women are capable of in the entertainment industry, but it is not the first time this has happened.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour and Beyonce's Renaissance Tour have both drawn in leagues of crowds, predominantly women. But despite these leaps and bounds, consistent statistics suggest that the feminine success in these performances is just that: performative.

According to Fortune's Global 500 list, only under 6% of the largest companies' CEOs are women. Despite being a record, it's abysmal, and the numbers are consistent with Fortune 500 companies (10%).

Even in the other reaches of the entertainment world, women are undercompensated and in many cases, underrepresented. Women's sports are often neglected by mainstream media, even the current World Cup.

It's projected that failing to account for female consumers can be negatively impacting business. As Angel City FC co-founder, Kara Nortman said, “I actually think it is going to be the biggest value creation opportunity I see in my career and many see in their career."