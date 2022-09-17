Beautification: Key Biscayne planting 103 new trees as part of the Neat Street Green Grant program

Key Biscayne residents love their trees. They help preserve energy, create shade from the scorching heat, prevent soil erosion and increase property values.

Trees are heavenly.

The Village last week announced a landscape master plan that will help preserve how the island benefits from trees. A total of 103 new trees will be planted, replacing trees that were destroyed in storms or unearthed during construction or development.

in neighborhoods, near commercial places, schools and parks.

Village staff presented the plan during a ceremony at Village Green Park on Thursday (Sept. 8). Part of the Miami-Dade Neat Street Green Grant program, the plan will involve planting trees throughout the village at a cost of $66,220.

Seven species of trees – including mahogany, live oaks and green buttonwoods, trees that are consistent with the village's landscape master plan – will be planted, according to Mariana Hardie, assistant to the Village director of public works.

The village is also planning to plant 22 trees in public spaces, as part of the Safe Routes to School project.

Hardie said Village streets that have been designated to receive trees including Harbor Drive, Cypress Drive, Grand Bay Drive, Redwood Lane, W. Enid Drive and West Mashta Drive.

Village residents have long asked that Key Biscayne's precious canopies be preserved through a tree replacement plan. Village leaders have been able to secure grants like the Neat Street Green Grant for their master plan.

"We're creating canopies, shade that are consistent with the village's landscape master plan," said Hardie, adding that they are listening to specific requests from residents, "but we're not making any promises."

Hardie said tree replacement on residential properties must be done by first pulling a permit with the village.

Residents can only plant trees consistent with the village's code for trees.

Village Manager Steve Williamson said the Neat Streets grant will help Key Biscayne’s landscape continue to thrive.

"The trees will bring more shade and nature to our … active public spaces,” he said. “This is a tremendous opportunity to beautify areas of our village that have experienced tree loss from storms and hurricanes.”

Hardie the tree planting will begin once the village gets a contractor on board.