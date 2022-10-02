Bella Hadid walks runway with a dress spray-painted onto her body

Friday, Supermodel Bella Hadid walked in Coperni's show for its spring-summer 2023 line only wearing underwear and heels, making a bold fashionista statement as a dress was spray-painted on her body right on the runway.

The 25-year-old Hadid publicly posed as three artists with paint canisters sprayed a white slip dress onto her body.

The stunning video was posted in Coperni’s official Instagram feed. Click here to watch “The Making of a Dress.”

According to a report on the website Elite Daily, Hadid’s body was sprays with Fabrican, a “unique spray-on fabric.” While it looked like she was being sprayed with white paint, Elite Daily said as “the artists layered each coat an elastic-like dress began to form on Hadid’s body right on the runway.”

Coperni, in an Instagram post thanked Hadid for what it called a “Magical moment,” thanking the model for her “love and the most mind blowing performance,” calling the experience “When fashion meets technology.”