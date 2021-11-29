So, how many on the island purchased something during Black Friday and you are now questioning why? Well, you get another chance today, during Cyber Monday.

The one thing you will notice is the prices are somewhat higher this year. For example, a Google Nest Mini Voice-Assistant Speaker was a popular 2020 Cyber Monday item at $19, this year is at $25 (Walmart, Best Buy and Target), still a deal but reflecting the supply chain realities of 2020.

But there are good deals on tech gadgets to help you can save some cash on the purchase today.

But how to spot a good Cyber Monday deal?

WIRED magazine did some of the leg work for you and have published a list of the 53 best Cyber Monday Deals for $50 or less.

From ECHO Dots for kids and adults from $35 to getting $28 off a Colgate Hum Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, there are plenty for everyone taste and budget.

For more, click here.