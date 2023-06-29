Messi-mania continues in South Florida in anticipation of Lionel Messi’s South Florida debut!

When mega star Lionel Messi announced that he was moving to Miami and play for the Inter Miami CF, it not only sent tickets prices soaring, it also caused a backlog on Messi jerseys and now the German brand Adidas, the official apparel supplier of Major League Soccer (MLS), who is also the footwear sponsor of Messi, is moving to maximize Messi's move to Miami.

The brand has just released a “Bienvenido a Miami” line, with prices ranging from $30-$60. The collection flaunts Inter Miami’s colors on everything from hoodies to t-shirts, sold at select US vendors, including Pele Soccer.

The Bienvenido a Miami collection is available from several online retailers, like lids.com, FansEdge and others.