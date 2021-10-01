The Key Biscayne Beach Club, in partnership with One Blood Florida, will hold a blood donation drive from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

In addition to helping those in need of blood transfusions, donors will also receive a $20 eGift Card, a free OneBlood Cancer Awareness t-shirt, and a pair of socks.

Additionally, staff will perform a wellness checkup consisting of blood pressure, temperature, iron count plus pulse and cholesterol screening.

For more information, call the Beach Club at (305) 361-2813 or visit oneblood.org. The KB Beach Club is located at 685 Ocean Drive .