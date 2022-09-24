Blues musician mixes storytelling, music and the audience for immersive Blues Opera theater shows

Miami blues musician Eric Garcia has a story to tell through his music, and he uses lyrics that are both personal and heart rending.

Garcia's life changed when he became caregiver for his mother for two years prior to her death in 2009 from Alzheimer's disease at age 76. He more recently experienced another tragedy when his father committed suicide.

The tragic deaths of his parents took a toll on Garcia, 51, but instead of being depressed, he collaborated with Juggerknot Theatre Company to produce “The Blues Opera,” an autobiographical one-man-show, at a Little Havana duplex.

“Blues Opera” opened this week at a location that remains unnamed until tickets are purchased. The show is an immersive experience aimed to connect audiences (each show is limited to 12 audience members) through music, comedy, drinking games, laughter, and everyone sharing their life stories.

There's no script for the participants, meaning people don't know what kind of stories they will hear. It’s all part of the experience – people bonding through sharing their personal stories, tragedies and comedy.

Garcia said being able to incorporate his experiences as caregiver for his mom into his music saved his life. A friend later suggested he do a theater performance since he and his band, called Juke, could not perform due to COVID restrictions.

He put together a combination of storytelling and music, which he recorded as a podcast. His story was transcribed and sent to a New York director, who connected him with the local theater.

"A lot of people don't like to talk about it, but stories like this should be told through music,” Garcia said. "I'm not an actor, not even a story teller. I'm a musician who has to learn how to tell stories. The pandemic is the one thing I'm thankful for."

Tanya Bravo, cofounder of the JuggerKnot Theatre Company, learned about Garcia's story and decided to produce Blues Opera at a small duplex in Little Havana. A big contributing factor is that Bravo’s family also dealt with Alzhiemer's disease.

Bravo, a Key Biscayne resident, said her father was diagnosed with Alzhiemer's when he was 59. Her family became his caregivers. “The sad part is knowing that he will never get better. It does take a toll on everyone."

Bravo said she co-founded the JuggerKnot Theater in 1999 to focus on immersive theater, in which the audience is part of the experience instead of just watching shows.

"Eric's story resonates with us because my father had Alzheimer's,” Garcia said. “His story is about a blues man going through the hardships he went through being a caregiver for his parents. He's kind of an unsung hero."

The theater produced 41 shows for Blues Opera during its first run in early 2022. Garcia said the first run was "great," but also nerve wrecking. "People walk in the door and you don't know how they will react,” she said.

"People walk in the door and you don't know how they will react. There are some nerves that come with something like that."

To purchase tickets for “The Blues Opera,” Click here.