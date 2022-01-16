Diets, weight loss tips, and exercise fads continue to circulate the media, all to help people create their ideal version of themselves. However, how truthful are these tips and fads that people implement into their lives?

Apple cider vinegar is proven to control blood sugar spikes in some type 2 diabetics and reduce LDL cholesterol. But does the science support it as a weight loss method?

Apple cider vinegar is made from apples that have been processed, distilled and fermented. Acetic acid is the active ingredient in apple cider vinegar and is likely the driver of any health benefits. But its acidic nature and high potential for damage to tooth enamel and GI tract lining if consumed undiluted in large quantities likely limits both research studies and widespread use. This has not stopped supplement manufacturers from packaging it into pills.

Scientific studies on apple cider vinegar’s ability to help with weight loss are limited. In one small study, 39 participants who took 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar daily lost 3-4 pounds at the end of 12 months. In a larger study of 175 overweight participants who were given 2 tablespoons of regular vinegar daily, researchers observed a similar weight loss of 2-4 pounds.

However, the weight loss results from apple cider vinegar do not compare to the success of other weight loss and exercise regimens. Some patients report that including a tablespoon of diluted apple cider vinegar in their diet makes them feel fuller faster and reduces snack cravings between dinner and bedtime. So perhaps apple cider vinegar helps with weight loss through appetite suppression?

But until theres enough research to prove this, this idea lacks credibility. Balsamic and wine vinegars have long been a staple to the Mediterranean diet. If your doctor advises adding vinegar to your diet, try using it safely in a dressing for salads, for example, and be sure to dilute it to 3 parts olive oil to 1 part vinegar.

While apple cider vinegar bears some health benefits, ultimately a nutritious diet with daily exercise remains the cornerstone of a scientifically proven weight loss program.