If your little ones are longing for Santa Claus ad December seems far away, the City of Fort Lauderdale is celebrating “Tropical Christmas in July,” now through Sunday, July 24.

There are special treats at shops on Las Olas, and The Water Taxi will have special Christmas-themed cruises on the Intracoastal with live holiday music and refreshments… and pictures with the Big Guy himself on Saturday afternoon.

According to the South Florida Sun Sentinel, special holiday cruises on The Water Taxi include:

- Saturday, July 23 — “Cruise with Santa” from 2:30 p.m.-4 p.m. with a photo opportunity with Santa Claus.

- Sunday, July 24 — “Caroling Cruise” from 1-2:30 p.m.

The Water Taxi Tropical Christmas cruises offer a cash bar with special holiday beverages along with post dockside parties.

Pre-purchase of tickets is recommended and are $25 for adults and $10 for children. To buy tickets, click here.