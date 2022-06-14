Hi Dr. Kelly: How long do injectables last?

This is a question I get a lot. The answer depends on which injectable we are speaking about.

The first category of injectables are neurotoxins. There are three neurotoxins approved in the US: Botox, Dysport and Xeomin. These products work by relaxing facial muscles. This effect can be used cosmetically to treat lines and improve the shape of the aging face. In general, all three tend to last 3-4 months. There are a few studies that show Dysport lasting up to 6 months, but in my clinical experience, that isn’t always true. So, I tell patients that they should expect their neurotoxin results to last a minimum of 3 months.

The second category of injectables we use is hyaluronic fillers. These are gel, which are used to replace the fat we lose in our faces as we age. The first-generation fillers came out over 10 years ago and are still commonly in use today. These products include Juvederm and Restylane. They will generally last 6 months

Second generation fillers came on the market about five years ago. While more expensive than Juvederm or Restylane, these products tend to last longer. They also tend to be softer and move more naturally with facial movements. These fillers include Volbella and Vollure from Allergan, and Refyne and Defyne from Galderma. These products will generally last up to one year after injection.

The longest lasting filler is Voluma. This product is usually injected deeply near the bone to replace fat loss in the cheeks and midface. It can last up to 2 years and is one of my favorite products for facial rejuvenation. It is also the most expensive filler on the market.

To summarize, most injectables will last anywhere from 3 months to 2 years. They are not interchangeable; the correct product always needs to be selected for the appropriate facial area to get the best results. When used correctly, injectables can rejuvenate the face and look completely natural. As always, the best injectable is undetectable.

About Dr. Kelly

Dr. Kelly is a board-certified Plastic Surgeon and partner in both Miami Plastic Surgery and MPS MedSpa. He has been in practice over 25 years and has been recognized by his peers both nationally and internationally as one of the best plastic surgeons in the United States. In addition to being an expert on Cosmetic Surgery, his practice encompasses the entire spectrum of non-invasive treatments such as Botox, fillers, CoolSculpting, ultrasound, lasers and radio-frequency.

He also believes in giving back to our community, having served on the Village Council for eight years and volunteering as a coach for our youth sports programs. You can email him questions at mkelly@miamiplasticsurgery.com.