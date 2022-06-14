Are you interested in Backgammon but have not been able to play competitively due to COVID? Now there is an option for serious backgammon players.

Weekly backgammon games are now being organized by MiamiBackgammon.com. Players of all ages and levels are welcome in the organized games, matches, culottes, and tournaments!

There is no membership cost but to enter a tournament there is an entry fee of $10 for beginners (Fish) and $30 for the more advanced (Sharks).

The weekly gathering takes place at 6:45 on Wednesdays at Rice Mediterranean Kitchen on Giralda Plaza (164 Giralda Avenue), Coral Gables, FL 33134.

Learn the timeless game or keep your passion alive with MiamiBackgammon!

For more information, contact Leo Bueno at Leo@MiamiBackgammon.com.