Cool Ergonomic Insoles for the born-in-the-90s crowd

Do you experience flat feet, plantar fasciitis, or knee/back pain while maintaining an island active lifestyle? Joint-friendly foot gear could help.

While insoles can be the least cool thing you could think of, there is a company who is trying to put a modern and cool spin, billing their insoles as “comfortable arch support designed to improve your alignment.”

Ian Burke, Affiliate Editor for the website Vice.com gave arch support insoles from Fulton a try.

Burke said they felt “stiff and uncomfortable” at first but they “mold to the shape of your foot after around 10 hours of wear,” and the cork on the would prevent the insoles from sliding under your feet.

The findings report knee pain subsided and as a benefit, a single pair of insoles lasts “as long as a new pair of shoes.”

“I have never before felt that insoles... rock,” said Burke.

