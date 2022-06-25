It feels like everyone these days is going off on adventures to some tropical climate or another, but more often than not it seems that their destinations are Costa Rica. Nestled between Nicaragua and Panama, the country is the most popular tourist destination in Central America.

There are many reasons for Costa Rica’s popularity, but a prominent one is the abundant biodiversity, vast protected areas and emphasis on education as a damage prevention tool. In a world that has become exponentially more aware of possible damages that travel can do to the countries they’re visiting, Costa Rica is not just a pioneer of ecotourism but an industry leader.

But their national environmental care don’t end there. Way back in 2019, the government made a plan to decarbonize the economy by 2050, with tourism factored in. Just last year, the size of protected marine reserve of Coco National Park was multiplied by 27. The subsequent reputation has attracted not only those who are looking for a magnificent tropical backdrop for some Instagram pictures, but those who travel while conscious of the environment.

This being said, the reasons to visit Costa Rica do not end with the environment. There’s so much to do!

For the adventurous of nature, Costa Rica is home to the longest zipline in South America, as well as various active volcanoes to hike around. The list never ends, a day there could be filled with anything from surfing to scuba diving, to simply enjoying the ambiance of the great outdoors. Heaven knows we need it after two years stuck inside.

Another thing that sets Costa Rica apart is how incorporated the natives are in the economy, specifically the tourism. Too many times with these tropical ‘paradises,’ Native residents are brushed under the rug as unsightly with no place in the new culture of tourism in their lands. But Costa Rica does not make that mistake. They offer craft workshops, and their villages are open for benign visitors to observe and be incorporated in their culture for a bit. There is much to learn from the Natives themselves as well as Costa Rica for facilitating an environment where they can be so involved.

The cherry on top of an already perfect destination for a leisurely trip to Central America, is how acknowledging they are of new developments in the global white collar workforce. The impact of COVID-19 on our lives is endless, but one thing it did was set a new precedent for work. People can perform to a satisfactory degree from anywhere, and COVID forced us to learn this. This has changed travel in the sense that now work is not something you leave behind but part of the trip. And that doesn’t have to be a bad thing!

In 2021 Costa Rica launched a ‘digital nomad visa,’ a visa specialized for those working remotely and digitally that lasts longer than regular visas. The country as a whole has begun to make more places specialized in facilitating remote working, from more advanced hotel amenities to entire mini-village/communities dedicated just for remote workers who want to hole up in a residential community that balances productivity and well being.

So what are you waiting for? Time your trip so that you can minimize flights – British Airways operates direct flights between November and May – and make the most of public transport when you arrive. Costa Rica waits for you!

For more information, please refer to Timeout.