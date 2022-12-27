Travel in 2023 will be about saying “no” to normal, breaking routines and searching for experiences without compromises.

Whether it’s flying to those once-in-a-lifetime events or hosting group celebrations at a vacation rental home, travelers are no longer adapting to the next new normal, but creating their own status quo altogether.

“We see a detailed and robust picture of travel into 2023,” Expedia Brands President Jon Gieselman said. “We’re seeing a surge in trips to culture capitals, a new wave of interest in wellness retreats and a spike in demand for outdoor destinations beyond just beaches and mountains. It’s not a new normal so much as people branching out to unexpected trends in what we’re calling the ‘no normal.’”

A close look at these trends suggests there is no “one-size-fits-all” approach to travel in 2023.

Insights sourced from the company’s first-party data, and from custom research of thousands of travelers and industry professionals across 17 countries, show food, abundant space and unconventional destinations are influencing travel choices.

Consider these conclusions from the experts at Vrbo:

Foodie-Menities

Kitchen credentials are a must with travelers looking to plate up at their own convenience in a private vacation home. Outdoor kitchens, pizza ovens and air fryers are the top three foodie-menities travelers crave.

Additionally, nearly half of U.S. travelers (43%) use cooking to cut down on costs.

Travelers are looking for amenities in their vacation rentals rather than focusing on location. In fact, more than half (57%) of travelers would rather book a unique vacation home to be with their people in a lesser-known destination than a less interesting, less equipped vacation home in a popular area.

Cowboy-Cations

Rustic getaways are on the rise as travelers crave private vacation homes with abundant space and exhilarating views.

Cue the cowboy-cation, offering an intimate escape in the rugged wilderness. Demand for homes in western destinations increased by more than 30% from September 2021-August 2022. Plus, 42% of U.S. travelers find inspiration in outdoorsy destinations and landscapes that include log-lined cabins, flickering fires and sweeping vistas.

Travelers can live out their western fantasies by booking a luxurious lodge, ranch retreat or farmhouse that fits the whole crew.

Destinations across Montana, Colorado and other western states spring to mind, but the cowboy-cation is not confined to the U.S. For a home on the range in Europe, travelers are booking converted barns and farmhouses in Italy, Spain, France and the United Kingdom. Thrill-seekers can also embrace their inner cowboy in Australia, where farmhouses in the outback overlook acres of wineries and wild brush.

Hidden Gems

Travelers are exploring unassuming locales and new places. Top hidden gems in the U.S. have one thing in common: beautiful lakes where travelers can take in tranquil views. Demand for private vacation homes in these unconventional destinations has increased by 30% or more since September 2021:

Nampa, Idaho

Greensboro, North Carolina

Layton, Utah

Irmo, South Carolina

Oneonta, New York

Hampton, Virginia

Bristol, Rhode Island

Spokane, Washington

Las Cruces, New Mexico

Missoula, Montana

