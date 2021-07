This week, Royal Caribbean announced they were shortening the number of days to get Covid-19 test before cruises from The Bahamas aboard Adventure of the Seas.

According to a post on the RoalCaribbeanBlog, the company will now require passengers to present a negative three days before arriving in The Bahamas instead of five.

The requirement covers all passengers age 2 and older.

Any kind of negative Covid-19 test will be accepted (PCR or antigen).