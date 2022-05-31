Tom Cruise’s Top Gun Maverick now ranks among the highest pandemic-era movie opening in the US with a weekend gate of $124 million through Sunday.

And that total is expected to climb past $151 million when the Memorial Day Monday gate is added.

It comes in third since 2020, after “Spider-Man: No Way Home” ($260 million), “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” ($187 million) and “The Batman” ($134 million).

According to a report in Yahoo, Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End, owns the US opening weekend record with $153 million over the long weekend in 2007.

International sales for Top Gun Maverick, the sequel to 1986’s “Top Gun” will rake $248 million worldwide, Yahoo reported

This is Cruise’s highest-grossing US debut in his 40-year career.

