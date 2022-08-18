Key Biscayne has a wonderful stretch of beaches, which even with the present presence of Sargassum, adds to the quality of life on the island.

But if you crave swinging in a different environment, say a lagoon, a short drive south to Homestead, could transport you to a calmer, and different option.

According to a recent report by South Florida NBC, husband and wife duo Alfredo and Tania Rohaidy offer a tropical escape on their five acres of land for people looking to try something different when they take a dip in their lagoon.

After purchasing their idyllic home in Homestead, Alfredo and Tania decided to open up their home as a party venue to keep up with the expenses. They called it Blue Lagoon Farm, but it wasn’t easy getting their idea off the ground. Business was slow at first, and they certainly felt the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, but through word of mouth and their growing reputation, more people have been booking events and the business continues to develop.

One of the lagoon's most popular spots is the 75 foot waterfall that cascades down into the lagoon where people can swim under. Another fan favorite, is the deck where anyone brave enough can jump into one of the deepest areas of the lagoon.

"When people walk in without their bathing suits on, I tell them, ‘Bro, don't even come,’" Alfredo said to NBC..

Guests are invited to bring their own food and coolers, though glass is not allowed due to safety. If you forget any essentials at home the lagoon sells life jackets, pool toys, and there is a food truck on-site if you forgot your food too.

The schedule is hectic and ever changing, so the best way to see if you can head over to the farm is to give them a call at 786-564-7118. On days when they are open to the public, the fee is $20 per person and their hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

"We are providing a family, community service, and in the summertime this is the best place to be," Alfredo said.

The Blue Lagoon Farm is located at 14451 SW 252nd St, Homestead, FL 33032.

For more information, refer to the Blue Lagoon Farm Instagram page or NBC News.